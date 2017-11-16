HIV/AIDS: Nigerians to get tools for self-test at home – Minister

By Musa M. Buba

Damaturu

Nigerians will soon have more access to HIV self-test kits, which will allow them know their HIV status from the comfort of their homes, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has said.

The minister stated this while receiving the Amethyst HIV 1 and 2 self-test kits, and 10 ‘anti-body based HIV rapid test kits 2016 evaluation reports at the ministry secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said government would encourage more people to get tested and know their HIV status so as to reduce the prevalence rate in the country.

The report he received is the laboratory performance evaluation of the HIV rapid test kits.

Adewole said it is important to get as much people as possible tested and to know their status as HIV is no longer a death sentence, since there was the availability of ‘potent anti-retrovals.’

“HIV is now regarded as a chronic aliment just like TB and diabetes. No one should be ashamed (of test) and with medication we believe that when 80 per cent of HIV patients are on treatment, we can suppress the transmission of HIV,” he said.

Eight new self-test kits out of 10 that were subjected to laboratory evaluation scaled through sensitive and specificity test.

These eight are: Unigold, Determine and HIV Quick check, (which are recommended as first line kits), Diaquick, First Response, Care start, HIV status and Multisure, (for second line confirmation).

Adewole explained that at least 5.9 million Nigerians are infected with HIV, adding that, “globally there is an estimate of 14 million people, who are HIV positive and do not know their status.”