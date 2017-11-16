Yobe MNCH2 calls for more action on new born, child health

By Musa M. Buba

Damaturu

The Yobe state accountability mechanism on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH2), has organised a three day stakeholders’ meeting to develop and implement action plans that will reduce the challenges being faced by the maternal and new born child.

Declaring the meeting open, the Yobe state Accountability Coordinator, Mohammed Musa, said the meeting was aimed at packaging data from various sources for advocacy to improve quality of maternal, newborn and child health service delivery.

“The meeting is to develop advocacy messages and identify targets that can influence positive changes beyond the health sector to reduce maternal and child mortality” he said.

In his remarks, the Adviser Accountability and Advocacy, MNCH2, Dr. Ashiru Hamza Mohammed, said, “The meeting was to discuss health issues by getting evidences in the accountability agenda within the health care system. Though remarkable improvements have been recorded, there are still challenges of maternal and newborn child especially in northern Nigeria, the Abuja health declaration is declining,” he said.

A communiqué at the end of the meeting is expected where recommendations that could remedy the hiccups being encountered will be proffered.