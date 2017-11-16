Don't Miss
Home / Health / Yobe MNCH2 calls for more action on new born, child health
Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olajumoke Akinjide (second right), Secretary Social Development, Blessing Onuh (second left), Secretary, Agriculture Development Secretariat, Olradi Bema Madayi (left), and Secretary, Legal Council , Ima Okpowgete, during the flag-off of the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week at Maitama General Hospital in Abuja yesterday Photo: Balogun Bashir

Yobe MNCH2 calls for more action on new born, child health

By Musa M. Buba

Damaturu

The Yobe state accountability mechanism on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH2), has organised a three day stakeholders’ meeting to develop and implement action plans that will reduce the challenges being faced by the maternal and new born child.
Declaring the meeting open, the Yobe state Accountability Coordinator, Mohammed Musa, said the meeting was aimed at packaging data from various sources for advocacy to improve quality of maternal, newborn and child health service delivery.
“The meeting is to develop advocacy messages and identify targets that can influence positive changes beyond the health sector to reduce maternal and child mortality” he said.
In his remarks, the Adviser Accountability and Advocacy, MNCH2, Dr. Ashiru Hamza Mohammed, said, “The meeting was to discuss health issues by getting evidences in the accountability agenda within the health care system. Though remarkable improvements have been recorded, there are still challenges of maternal and newborn child especially in northern Nigeria, the Abuja health declaration is declining,” he said.
A communiqué at the end of the meeting is expected where recommendations that could remedy the hiccups being encountered will be proffered.

Tagged with:

About Musa M. Buba

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. | by Webmaster