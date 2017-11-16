DHQ seeks inter-agency cooperation

By Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

In order to prevent incessant skirmish that usually ensues among security agencies in the country, Defence Headquarters is to organise a second route march as part of strategies to enhance cooperation among the agencies across the country.

Addressing journalists at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Defence spokesperson, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said the second road walk has become necessary to consolidate on the achievement of the first, which held in July this year.

He said route march would further improve group integrations and enhance espirit de corps and harmony among the military, para-military and responses agencies.

“ The maiden ‘Together We are One’ route march exercise was successfully conducted across the nation on July 1, 2017, which achieved its aim, thus the next one will be conducted across the country on 18 November, 2017,” Enenche said.

“Administrative instructions to this effect have been sent to all security and response agencies. It is expected that the aim and objectives of the exercise will be achieved like the maiden exercise. The general public is hereby notified that there will be movement of troops and other security agencies in the course of the exercise.”

He assured that members of security and response agencies in the country would continue to protect lives and property, uphold the constitution and protect democracy, as well as ensure the unity and progress of the citizenry.