Sarauniya pageant to promote Northern culture – Organisers

The Sarauniya Beauty Pageant 2017 is aimed at promoting Northern culture, fashion, beauty and brains and motherly etiquettes, while training the contestants to become good entrepreneurship, the organiser, Danhausawa Media Limited, has said.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Danhausawa Likita Sauki, told journalists in Kaduna at the weekend that the project, expected to cost N50 million, taking cognizance of the religion and cultural leanings of Northerners, would be different from other pageants.

The Sarauniya, he added, would not give any room for scanty clothing like bikini, swimsuit, but the “contestant’s attires will be cultural, dinner corporate wears”.

He said there would be auditions in Makurdi, Benue state for North-central, Yola Adamawa state for contestants in the North-=east and Kaduna for North West based contestants.

“We don’t do bikini, swimsuit, we are not looking at height or body size but being a Northerner and having knowledge of the region. We don’t encourage nudity, promiscuity or immorality, Sarauniya Beauty Pageant 2017 want to promote beauty and brains, we want to introduce cooking competition giving them the etiquettes of being a lady, a wife and a queen.

“We want them to become entrepreneurs so that at the end not only the three winners will benefit but all the 25-30 final contestants would go home with something learnt and taking in. We encourage the winners to pursue a project dear to their heart. Women are supposed to be treasured, and not be objects to be kicked about”, he added.

Chairman, Organising Committee, Sam Ogar, said the “North will experience something new”, adding that the programme was self-sponsored so far, but urged corporate organisations and philanthropists to supports them through partnership.

“After the audition, there would be training camp here in Kaduna for the final contest on December 9th, 2017. Ladies within the age range of 18-25 years are invited to pick up theirs forms and contest for the first prize which is a brand new car”, he stated.