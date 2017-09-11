Nigerians will always support Buhari – Bello

Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari if he declares his intention to run for the presidency in 2019.

Bollo said the President has justified his mandate through “sound economic reforms and genuine fight against corruption”.

Speaking in Lokoja yesterday through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor said “Nigerians need Buhari beyond 2019 to consolidate the gains of the past two years”.

“Nigerians have seen why this nation was messed up for many years with institutionalised corruption, institutional failure and absence of visionary leadership.

“The present administration has restored the confidence of the international community in Nigeria. In two years, the President has given hope to the International Community and Nigerians that Nigeria is capable of fulfilling its potential for the benefit of her citizens, Africa and the world at large”.

Bello said the recent ‘rescue from recession’ was a clear indication that “Nigeria is set to take the world by storm through sound economic policies that are germane to improved standards of living of Nigerians.

“Those who plunged us to this economic quagmire are saying we may have nothing to show for re-election in 2019 when we already have their loots as exhibits against them before the Nigerian people.

“They should apologise to the Nigerian people and stop attacking our mercurial President. Naira is waxing stronger, we are out of recession, our productivity is improving, the Mambila Power Project is a revolution for uninterrupted power supply and insurgency has been defeated.

“NPower and School Feeding are programmes which have justified our manifestos’ defence of the poor. Buhari has not disappointed Nigerians”.

He said Nigerians now even appreciate the President better for fulfilling his promise to defeat insurgency and corruption in the country, saying “the President will garner more votes if he will contest in 2019”.