NFF shuns Finidi, picks Maikaba as Eaglets coach

By Gbenga Jolaosho

Abuja

The Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of Abdullahi Maikaba as the new coach of the Nigeria Under-17 male football team.

Despite reports linking former International Finidi George, the NFF announced Maikaba who presently handles Akwa United as the new coach alongside four others as his assistants.

Maikaba will be assisted by Abubakar Bala as his first assistant while Oluwafunsho Bunmi Haruna will work as his second a‎ssistant, and Baruwa Abideen will be in charge of the goalkeeping department as trainer.

The Golden Eaglets are the most successful team at the U-17 World Cup after winning it a record five times (1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, 2015), Maikaba is thus now saddled with the heavy task of ensuring that Nigeria qualifies for the 2019 FIFA World Cup after missing out of the 2017 edition held in India.

Last season, Maikaba led Akwa United to the 2017 Aiteo Cup title-success, defeating Niger Tournadoes on penalties in the final.

The NFF also announced the appointment of Bala Nikyu as coach of the Women team with Toyin Ayinla as his first assistant while Ajuma Peter Otache got the job of second assistant, Christian Obi was also announced as the goalkeeper trainer.