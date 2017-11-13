Mikel leads Eagles against Argentina

By Ikenna Okonkwo

In Constantine, Algeria

Captain of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, Mikel Obi will be leading out his teammates when they file out against their Argentine counterparts in a friendly game in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday.

Head coach Gernot Rohr who disclosed this to our Correspondent before they departed Algeria at the weekend explained that he left out some of the team’s key players during their final World Cup qualifier encounter in a bid to give others chance to prove their mettle.

Rohr also hinted that Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho may get his chance to feature.

Uzoho, 18, is one of three goalkeepers in the squad for the friendly and is eyeing his Super Eagles debut.

Hear Coach Rohr; “Mikel of course will come back. He didn’t play against Algeria because it was not a good moment for him coming from faraway China. Playing two games in four days is a risk for him and we both agreed that was best for him to sit out.

“Against Argentina we will make some changes with two or three players. It will be interesting to see another goalkeeper. We have to work hard to be better.”

The Franco-German tactician expressed satisfaction with the performance of defender, Ola Aina who featured at the left full back position in place of injured-Elderson Echiejile adding; “When Echiejile recovers fully, we will then check the fitness level of both players to see who continues on that wing.”

Argentina, who were in the same group as Nigeria in the last two World Cups, will be without Lionel Messi for the friendly.