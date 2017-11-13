…Enyeama declares hatred for Africa refs

Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has revealed that he hates African referees while reacting to the controversial penalty decision against Nigeria during the world cup clash with Algeria last Friday.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria settled for a 1-1 draw with Algeria in a 2018 FIFA World Cupqualifier in Constantine.

John Ogu had given the Super Eagles the lead in the 62nd minute with a left-footed curler from 20 yards before the Algerians equalised late on from the penalty spot.

The penalty decision was a controversial one as replays show that Shehu Abdullahi did not foul the Algerian player.

Enyeama like many was stunned by the decision and reacted on Twitter.

“Just why I hate African referees. They are a kill joy,” the 35-year-old wrote.

Enyeama was responding to the reaction of former Super Eagles player Jonathan Akpoborie who wrote; “Wonderful. In my whole career, I have never seen a penalty like this.”

The 1-1 draw against Algeria rounds up an impressive 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign for the Super Eagles who qualified for the World Cup with one game to go.

It also extends Nigeria’s unbeaten run (now 36 games) in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers that stretches back to 2005.

