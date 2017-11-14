FIBA throw Hoopers out of Africa Zone 3 qualifiers

Rivers Hoopers have been thrown out of the 2017 FIBA Africa Champions Cup Zone 3 qualifiers.

Blueprint sports learnt that the decision to throw the team was made known to the club by FIBA Africa Zone 3 during the technical meeting for coaches and officials hours to the commencement of the tournament on Sunday.

It was stated that the basketball governing body, FIBA, limited the number of teams to represent Nigeria to just four teams rather than five earlier scheduled.

Consequently, Hoopers will play no part in the ongoing FIBA Africa Champions Cup Zone 3 qualifiers and will return to their base in Port-Harcourt.

Mark Mentors, Civil Defenders, Gombe Bulls and Kano Pillars are the four teams representing the country in the championship.

