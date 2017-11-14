Katsina agog ahead NLO Super 8

By Lekan Olaseinde

Abuja

Katsina is getting set to host the NLO Super 8 tournament with frenzy interests from stakeholders and lovers of football across the country as seven football clubs across the country converge in the ancient city.

The Super 8 tournament is the event that caps all the activities of the NLO and to as well determine the overall winners for the 2017 season, this event has no effects on the promotion already secured, but rather to set the stage for lovers of grassroot football in Nigeria to witness great football artistry among the 8 participating teams.

The Board and the Secretariat have made arrangements for a well organised tournament in the city of Katsina and has advised all the participating teams to step up their preparations in order to maintain and improve the standard that the tournament has witnessed over the years.

Speaking to the media in Abuja , Shola Ogunnowo , the Chief Operating Officer of the NLO said that he expects the clubs that will be participating in the tournament to give good account of themselves by displaying sublime football at its best at the grassroot , stressing further that the secretariat hope to put finishing touches with the government of Katsina state regarding everything that will make the hosting of the Super 8 very colourful and memorable .

” We are very happy that the NLO Super 8 will be happening this month in Katsina United and all the teams have prepared very well for this tournament and very soon we shall conclude everything about the successful hosting of the tournament with the football loving government and people of Katsina state to make the tournament very standard as it has always been in the past ” Ogunnowo said.

The 2017 NLO Super 8 will be involving Delta Stars Football Club of Ughelli, Delta state , J. Atete Football Club , also of Delta state , while their neighbours will be represented by Dynamite Force of Edo state. Abuja will have NAF FC to fly her flag. Aklosendi International Football Club of Lafia is also not left out, while Giadano Football Club of Kano will be hoping not to lack any support as they storm neighbouring Katsina state for the tournament . Spartans Football club of Agege is preparing to storm Katsina to display football made in centre of excellence , while Katsina United Feeders will be hoping to emerge champions as the hosts of the tournament.