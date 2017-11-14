Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes baby daughter Alana Martina into the world

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated the birth of his fourth child – just hours after a reality TV star claimed he cheated on his girlfriend with her.

The 32-year-old uploaded a photograph of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez, 22, holding their baby daughter next to him and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr.

He wrote on his Instagram page: ‘Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!’

The family arrived at the Hospital Quiron Universal in Madrid, near the footballer’s home on the nearby gated VIP estate La Finca, earlier on Sunday afternoon.

In June, Ronaldo has posted a heartwarming photograph of his new twins after they were born via a surrogate mother

It was thought her first child – and Cristiano’s fourth – would be born around November 21. But on Sunday evening Ronaldo confirmed they were all ‘doing great’.

Georgina, who is half-Spanish and half-Argentinian, said in August how she was preparing for the birth of Alana Martina while eating a strict Mediterranean diet.

Cristiano said last week that being a father was an amazing experience.

He expanded his family in June with surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, who were born in a US hospital and brought back to Madrid where he lives by his doting mum.

Cristiano Jnr, seven, is also thought to have been born to a surrogate mother in the States.

Last week Ronaldo said: ‘Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely.

‘It’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life.

‘I can’t wait to be a dad again. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had.

‘Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.’

The news comes just hours after model and reality TV star Natacha Rodrigues claims the pair had sex in March while he was in a committed relationship with Georgina.

Share this:

WhatsApp



Tweet

