Why they want this IGP crucified

In his decision on the appointment of a new Inspector General of Police, IGP, in June 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari made a loud and powerful point of his commitment to the principles of appointing people into sensitive public offi ces on the criteria of suitability, qualifi cation and track records of diligence, probity and accountability, among other moral and professional standards.

Regarded as an underdog in the race to the coveted offi ce, the hitherto obscure Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, was deemed the pick of the basket.

He was later revealed to have appealed to the President on account of his career track records and ethical profi le over and above the other contenders.

In the secret reports submitted by the state security service, DSS, the President would have seen the records of competence and singleminded dedication to professional standards displayed by Mr.

Idris while he was Commissioner of Police in Kano State where he successfully weathered the storms of Boko Haram insurgency as well as the heat of the 2015 General Elections.

Th e President would also have been impressed by his records as the Police Commissioner who quelled the ravaging Ombatse ethnic militia in Nasarawa State.

Th at was in addition to the testimonials of the United Nations and leaders of countries, Liberia and Timor Liste where he had variously served as an international police offi cer.

With PMB, probity and moral rectitude are paramount and in this regard, Ibrahim Idris was said to have stood shoulder high above the other contenders.

No gainsaying that, such an IGP would be the target of machinations and contrivances spurned and driven by rabid envy.

Some would say that IGP Idris, through his utterances, policy thrust, programmes and actions, has unwittingly swelled the number of his adversaries by ruffl ing the feathers of many within and outside the Police circle.

What with his radical breaking from the “tradition of conspiracy,” barely days in offi ce when he publicly bemoaned the missing of fourteen exotic police vehicles in the offi ce of the Inspector General, on the eve of the exit of his predecessor? Similarly, as a man with a pathological aversion to corruption and perfi dy, Mr Idris most certainly stepped on a big toe when months back; he sacked the leadership of the Police Insurance Trust Fund on the basis that the place had been turned into an Eldorado.

Such “big men” considered as sacred cows will feel their bloated ego sorely wounded.

Th ey are bound to fi ght back dirty.

Indications came early in the day that Ibrahim Idris would be faced with various forms of challenges aimed at impugning his moral and ethical credentials.

Th ese include the massively syndicated allegation on the social media of extra marital relations and of his auctioning tens of police vehicles to friends and family members while he was in charge of the Kano Police Command.

Th ese turned out to be spurious and baseless allegations that couldn’t have resulted in the objectives of their architects.

Th e latest in the long chain of other attempts at rubbishing the IGP is the one being orchestrated by a former police offi cer now Senator Isa Hamman Misau.

Given his background and as a member of the otherwise hallowed chambers of distinguished law makers, there is, ordinarily, the strong tendency to accord respect to the Senator and his tales.

However, so far, on critical assessment, while Senator Misau appears no more than the mask of the real masquerades, his allegations appear clearly, as dubious and frivolous as the preceding darts of venom aimed at bringing down the soaring profi le of the IGP.

Among others, Senator Hamman Misau has accused the IGP of collecting a hefty monthly sum of N10Billion from oil companies and from banks for security services rendered by police personnel.

Questions arising from this allegation include: For how long have these outfi ts been paying the supposed sums? Did the payment begin only during the time of Mr.

Idris as IGP? If such payments had been going on all along, why is it now that, the Senator found it most appropriate to “blow the whistle”? It is very pertinent also; that the Senator should avail discerning minds, the mode of payment of the said sums? Are they made through the banks and into whose accounts? In which case, he should be in possession of the details of account.

Accordingly, the public should have been availed with same! Or, is he saying that the banks and the oil fi rms have been bringing dozens of bullion vehicles loaded with Ten Billion Naira every month to the house of the IGP? Also, Senator Isa Hamman Misau has alleged that the IGP has been collecting the sum of N2.

5million from offi cers for “promotions and strategic deployments”.

Th e problem of credibility in this allegation derives from the knowledge that the IGP does not have the fi nal say on issues of promotions and discipline of very senior police offi cers.

He can only recommend to the Police Service Commission, PSC, for ratifi cation.

By the way, if he was not acting on the spur of rumour, emanating from circles of disgruntled elements, the Senator should also be able to provide specifi c instances of offi cers who have had to bribe for their promotions or postings! Very, very fundamental on the whole, is the curious, puzzling question as to why Hamman Misau resorted to make his allegations via the mass media instead of the many available appropriate legal channels? In other words, there appears to be more to it than meets the eyes.

Very curious and telling, is the seeming contradictions from the Police Service Commission on the question of the letters of retirement of Senator Hamman Misau.

Just days back, the woman who allegedly signed the letter on behalf of the PSC in 2014 was reported to have denied her signature on the document.

Th en today, the PSC has come out to say that, the letter was genuine.

Pray, what does it tell of the PSC that an offi cer who retired in 2010 was only issued a letter of retirement four clear years after in 2014.

what does it tell of the competence and administrative profi ciency of the PSC.

It looks tardy as it appears questionable.

Not a few critical analysts have seen Senator Misau as peddling a charade dressed in the garbs of truth dubiously propelled by altruism.

His allegations against the IGP look so much like the same kind of mudslinging and campaign of calumny that other security chiefs under President Muhammadu Buhari have had hauled at them.

It looks all too glaring that, the Inspector General of Police, Mr.

Ibrahim Idris cannot be the best of friends of the characters averse to the emerging transformation, rejuvenation and attendant successes in the Nigerian Police Force.

It is the way of retrogressive and reactionary agents to resist change from the old ways.

Th us, the reason they are calling for his crucifi xion.

But it is like a people are on a chimerical chase, meaning, “much ado about nothing.

” Ahmadu writes from Arkilla Housing Estate, Sokoto.