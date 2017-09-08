Aidoko: Triumph of a political generalissimo

“Victory is not the absence of travails, but the presence of hardwork, good conscience and perseverance.

”- Karl Max.

Today, the Igala nation is witnessing the rise of a political actor and a generalissimo called Senator Atai Aidoko.

Th is statement is time based on the successes this young man has achieved in his short time in partisan politics.

His developmental achievements transverse the whole political landscape of the Igala nation.

Aidoko is a man of immense goodwill and this goodwill has made him a colossus of sort in the political arena of the Igala nation.

Many, even his political opponents, can attest to the fact that when politicians who have contributed immensely to the development of the Igala nation are been called to take a bow, Senator Aidoko’s name would be the fi rst to be mentioned.

Today, every political achievement is being gauged by the number of developmental projects a politician can proudly and conscientiously deliver to his political area of representation.

On this score, Senator Aidoko ranks fi rst among his peers in Igala nation.

Th e Buhari tsunami that swept away the political fi tness of most politicians in Igala nation and Kogi state as a whole did not aff ect the political fi tness of Senator Aidoko, because in Igala nation, he has a political followership and movement that cannot be easily uprooted.

Senator Aidoko as a young man has become a phenomenon that all forms of legal, social and clannish impediments used against him by his political opponents have never stopped his movement into the highest political fi rmament of his people.

His people see him as a political asset which fi tness can never diminish.

Senator Aidoko is representative of political sophistication and in the tagged-political docility to allow them being used to discard a man who has brought them good fi tness both of his political successes and the economic sphere of life.

Th e secrets of his political successes are there for everyone to see.

He has never believed in being decided by the mirage that is a godfather somewhere who will forever install him as a leader of his people but instead believes in work and more work for the enjoyment of the democratic dividends of his people.

Senator Aidoko believes that the people of his constituencies are his principal and in the process he sees himself only as their representative who is their leader in hope.

Th is single attribute has always catapulted him above other politicians in Igala land.

Senator Aidoko realizes that the problem his people have faced from the start of his democratic experience is the absence of eff ective leadership.

Th e Igala people recognize a leader when they see one and this young politician called Aidoko, they see in him the quality of honesty, perseverance and above all the love of his people.

Senator Aidoko has consistently prevailed in all his political wars so far because he has always run away from the culture of political bitterness and acrimony which pervade the political landscape of the Igala nation as shown by major happenings in previous political dispensations.

Th is culture that has internally caused the fall of so many candidates in elections, he so greatly discards.

Senator Aidoko believes in this idea than an aspiring candidate’s popularity, acceptability and public goodwill can take him to victory.

He believes in the people’s power and he believes this power can never be taken for granted at any given time.

Th is attribute make him the political generalissimo of Igala nation.

Senator Aidoko has always been anointed by his people; he never has an incurable perseverance for power and relevance given time as a call to save his people.

He sees his entrance into partisan politics as a call to defend his people’s rights and fi ght the asymmetric and symmetric warfare of his people and so subscribes always to the caprices of his people always in fl agrant violation of the selfi sh interest of the elite.

Because he was made politically by his people, he is one of those privileged politicians who has escaped the plot to perpetually remain subservient to any political godfather through the privilege of public offi ces to the detriment of the people.

Th e many legal battles Senator Aidoko fought were not for himself but for his people against the elite, whose fortune has been decimated by the senator politically.

Th e people have realized the political greed by these glutinous few elite they have by the performances of the senator.

He is being shut out from the political space because of this culture of theirs of imposing candidates to obstruct credible electoral processes that have produced puppets who add no value to the people’s socio-economic development.

It is now the people and Senator Aidoko against the elite.

Th e senator has always stood by the people against the exploitative tendencies of the elite, as this, he argues, hampers the advancement of the democratic and economic growth and productivity of his people particularly at the grassroots level.

Today, we call on the elite and people of Igala nation to stand by Senator Aidoko, as he is shining light that shines upon our people politically.

Th e people should also stand by the senator always as he has the will and resolve to take them to the Promised Land.

Wada writes from Abuja