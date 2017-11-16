Senate commends Eagles for spanking Argentina

As Nigerians continue to swim in the euphoria of the Super Eagles win over Argentina in a friendly on Tuesday night, the country’s lawmakers have also joined in tacitly celebrating the friendly win.

The Super Eagles came from two goals down to beat the South American football powerhouse in Krasnodar and their effort has not gone unnoticed by members of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, The Senate.

At its Plenary Session on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu stood under an Order of the house to commend the team for the victory while reminding his colleagues that they must continue to encourage the team ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

Ekweremadu was soon to be followed in passing a comment by President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki who owns recently relegated Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, ABS FC.

Saraki further congratulated the team and their management for their efforts throughout the qualifying series and echoed the thoughts of his Deputy, Ekweremadu in canvassing for more support for the team ahead of the global soccer fiesta next summer.

Draws for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will be conducted on Friday, December 1 at the Russian capital city of Moscow.

