Ronaldinho poses alongside stunning portrait of himself in London

Brazil legend Ronaldinho flew to London to meet with an artist who created a stunning portrait of him on Tuesday afternoon.

Ronaldinho was attending England’s friendly with Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening but fulfilled his Football for Peace ambassadorial duties first.

The former Barcelona star joined up to work and support the Football for Peace initiative, which uses football diplomacy to unite people and communities, in January 2016.

He went to the Grange City Hotel in London to meet the creator of the portrait, Lincoln Townley and co-founder of Football for Peace, Kashif Siddiqi

He went to the Grange City Hotel on Tuesday to meet artist Lincoln Townley and the co-founder of Football for Peace, Kashif Siddiqi.

The former Barcelona playmaker posed for the cameras alongside the breathtaking piece of art created by Townley, which has been made available for auctioning.

The bidding process will take place at the inaugural Football for Peace Ball on Friday 17th November, at the iconic Guildhall in London.

Ronaldinho enjoyed an illustrious playing career which saw him claim two La Liga titles, the Champions League and FIFA Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.

He also impressed on the international stage, earning 97 caps for Brazil and winning the World Cup in 2002 — which was their fifth and latest success to date.

Despite 15 years of hurt, Brazil are early favourites to win next year’s World Cup in Russia and the 37-year-old will be eager to see them send out a message of intent.

Share this:

WhatsApp



Tweet

