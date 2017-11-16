Idowu targets Russia 2018 Eagles shirt

By Gbenga Jolaosho

New Super Eagles sensation and Amkar Perm defender Brian Idowu has opined that he can perform well for Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup after a fine debut for the Gernot Rohr’s side in the 4-2 victory against Argentina .

Idowu scored his first international goal for Nigeria nine minutes after coming on for Ola Aina at the start of the second half of the match in Krasnodar.

Idowu admits that his form for Russian too League side, Amkar Perm, in the next six months will be a major factor in deciding his fate as it concerns making the star-studded Nigeria squad for the World Cup.

“The atmosphere in the team is very positive, and I’m glad that it turned out to debut so successfully,” the 25-year-old defender who has made 14 appearances for Amkar Perm told Russian sports website, sport-express.ru.

“I would very much like to play at the World Cup with Nigeria, but the main thing is to show yourself in Amkar.”

Idowu also admits that the Super Eagles struggled to find their rhythm at the start of the game playing in a 3-5-2 formation.

“During the break the coach (Gernot Rohr) explained what needed to be corrected. And he made three substitutions, which were planned in advance, including me.

“Our counter-attacks were effective. It is clear that this is a friendly match. But still a pleasant victory. The fighting spirit, which we showed was cool, and on this result one can progress.”