No cattle owner jumped into River Benue – Ortom’s aide

By Daniel Agbo

Makurdi

Chief Press Secretary to Benue state governor, Mr. Terver Akase, yesterday denied reports that a Fulani herdsman in Logo local government jumped into River Benue over loss of some of his cattle.

He described as unfounded and false a report published in The Punch newspaper of yesterday, and credited to one Garus Gololo, saying “the alarm is the height of falsehood and one in a series of organised blackmail and propaganda by those who are opposed to the ranching law of Benue state.”

Gololo, a member of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Benue, had in yesterday’s Punch alleged that a Fulani cattle owner in Logo local government area of the state, a few days ago, jumped into River Benue over alleged loss of some of his cattle.

Gololo also claimed that Fulani cattle breeders have already lost over 600 cattle in the state since the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law came into effect on November 1.

Reacting to the report in press statement made available to Blueprint, Akase said both the Police and other security agencies could not confirm the report that any cattle owner in the local government or anywhere in state, jumped into River Benue.

“We have contacted the police and other security agencies but there is no confirmation that a Fulani cattle owner jumped into the river in Logo or any other part of Benue state.

“Similarly, there is no confirmation by security agencies that 600 cattle owned by Fulanis are missing,” Akase added.