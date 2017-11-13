NGO empowers 6,465

By Mohammed Bello Habib

Kaduna

A charity organisation, Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, has trained and empowered 6,465 youths and women in various skills, coordinator of the Foundation, Hajiya Adama Shehu Aliyu, disclosed in Zaria during a one day seminar last weekend.

She explained that the beneficiaries were trained in soap making, shoemaking, tailoring, and computer among others in order to be self reliant and relevant to the society.

The coordinator noted that her Foundation deemed it fit to complement the federal government in the fight against unemployment and poverty among citizens, especially the youths and women.

Hajiya Aliyu stated that the beneficiaries were also supported with necessary equipment after the training to be able stand on their feet, pointing out that the foundation directed part of its energies towards supporting people living with disability.

While appreciating the founder, Mr Taiwo Afolabi, the coordinator called on well spirited individuals to borrow a leaf from him in putting smile on thwe fraces of the less privileged.

Speaking at the occasion the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, represented by Bijimin Arewa Zazzau, Alhaji Saidu Aliyu, tasked well to do individuals and groups on charitable activities.

He explained that no amount of assistance was too small and Allah would reward whoever assists the needy and would surely bless his wealth.