NCPC to print special Bibles for Christian pilgrims

By Agi Onda

Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission NPC), Rev. Tor Uja, has said that the Commission would produce a specially printed pilgrim’s Bible for the 2018 pilgrimage exercise.

Uja made this known in his office during the security training and orientation of security personnel, staff and stakeholders participating in the 2017 Christian pilgrimage exercise to Israel, Rome and Greece.

“I have noticed that most pilgrims who embark on pilgrimage do not always have a Bible and thus the commission will partner the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) to produce specially designed Bible for all intending pilgrims as from next year,” he said.

The Executive Secretary further informed that the security orientation was needful to secure the environment so that Nigerian pilgrims would have a hitch-free pilgrimage, build Christians up spiritually and secure a mental health that would enable them think properly and develop the country.

He stated that the commission would build a proper pilgrims camp and conference centre closer to the airport so that all intending pilgrims will be camped for about three days and be subjected to security training, which in words, “has become necessary as it has been observed that many pilgrims that go to the Holy Land year after year are just being outside the country for the first time and as such some go with different understanding, motive and perception of pilgrimage.”

He further informed that the Christian pilgrimage is designed to deepen pilgrim’s understanding of Christ and to imbibe in them his lifestyle.

The NCPC boss stated that the commission was doing everything humanly possible to ensure a spiritual, revolutionary pilgrimage activity that would rekindle flames of spirituality for Christ in every pilgrim who participates in pilgrimage.

Uja urged Christian leaders to make Christian life developmental, desiring and attractive enough so that people would know that Christians stand for Christ, “which is the greatest thing in the world,” urging Christians to have a national agenda that would help develop the nation.