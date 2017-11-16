Katsina elders endorse Masari, Buhari for second term

By Hamidu Sabo

Katsina

Political and opinion groups from the 12 local government areas of Daura zone in Katsina state have endorsed Governor Aminu Bello Masari and President Muuhammadu Buhari to re-contest for their second term in office.

Leading the rally attended by thousands of elders and youth groups at the Government House, Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, said the people of the zone were satisfied with the leadership style of Bello Masari and were ready to go with him in his second term bid.

He cited the governor’s effort at restoring the state’s lost glory in the education sector by rehabilitating schools and building new ones, as well as efforts to enhance the capacity of teachers in the state.

He also listed some of the administration’s achievements in the health sector, including the rehabilitation and equipping of general hospitals in the state, as well as achievements in road infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of rural and township roads and construction of over 200 kilometers of roads across the state.

Kusada said elders, youths and APC stakeholders in Daura zone have also noted the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in security, economy, education and health sectors and accordingly endorsed him to re-contest the 2019 elections.

While addressing the rally, Masari appreciated the elders, youths and women leaders for their continued support.

He said the rally would encourage his government to do more in transforming all sectors in the state for the benefit of the electorate.

Meanwhile, other political groups from Malumfashi, Funtua, Kusada, and other local government areas, have also endorsed governo Masari for the 2019 gubernatorial elections.