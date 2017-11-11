I’m an int’l celebrity – Nafisa Abdullahi

By Aliyu Askira

Jos born Kannywood actress, Nafisa Abdullahi, has described the experience of winning the Best Hausa Actress Award last week in London as one she would never forget in her career.

For her, being chosen above other nominees, most of who are from other African countries, is a record that no Nigerian actress has ever achieved.

Nafisa, who is a graduate of Theatre Arts from University of Jos, told Blueprint Weekend in a telephone interview that the award was the 16th she has so far won since she started acting.

She named some of the films that brought her to prominence to include: Guguwar So; Sai Wata Rana; Dan Marayar Zaki; Ya Daga Allah; and Madubin Dubawa, pointing out that she has featured in close to 100 films most of which were already in the market.

Speaking further she said, “This isn’t the first or second or even the third time I am getting an award, but this African Film Awards is a very special one for me and all those who assisted me to get to where I am today.

“I am not only grateful to them but I also dedicated the award to them. When I received a phone call from the organisers of the Award from London that I should proceed to UK to receive the Award, I shed tears because of Joy.

“I was in London, alongside King of Kannywood, Ali Nuhu, who contributed a lot to make me what I am today, especially when he gave me the lead role in the film, Sai Wata Rana, which instantly opened many doors of success for me.”

She explained that Ramadan Booth was also at the ceremony because he also won an award, noting that she had featured alongside him in a film called Safeenah and the film was one of the films that contributed to her winning the award.

On whether by winning the international award, she will start featuring in Nollywood, Hollywood or Ghallywood movies, the ebony beauty noted that she developed interest in acting because she used to watch Nollywood films a lot while growing up and when the opportunity came for her to start acting, she decided to start with Kannywood.

She, however, said that she had discovered that it wasn’t going to be easy for her to act in Nollywood because as a Muslim, and an indigene of Kano for that matter, she does not want to run into trouble with religious leaders.

“Our people are so sensitive to anything that contradicts Islamic culture, that if I am to act in English films, it will definitely put me in trouble.”

On her rumoured relationship with Zango, and the allegation that they plan to get married, Nafisa said it is true she had a very passionate romance with Adam A. Zango in the past and that she still loves and respects him.

However, she said the issue of marriage is no longer there because they are no longer in relationship and she has since learned to mind her business and stay out of his life, after all, he is happily married and he is also busy pursuing his career and has no time to mix business with pleasure.

Speaking on the challenges she has faced since she joined Kannywood and how she overcome them, the screen diva said that even though enemies tried hard to run her down by even alleging that Adam A. Zango once impregnated her, she has won several awards including Best Actress from City People Magazine Lagos, and the recent one in London, which has made her the leading actress in Hausa films in Africa.

She said given the successes she has achieved she had no regret but every reason to thank God for the feats she has achieved so far.

Nafisa, who is 26-years-old is keen on settling down, however, she said it depends on when she comes across somebody, who shares her passions.

For now, she wants to go back to the university to obtain a degree in Journalism or Mass Communication because she wants to work in the electronic media, preferable the television either as a reporter or newscaster.

“I like journalism more than I can describe and it is my desire to become a journalist one day, even as a part time reporter or newscaster,” she declared.

Speaking on how some of her pictures, in which she reportedly appeared half naked appeared in the social media last year, Nafisa laughed and hinted that this is part of ‘let’s run down Nasifa Abdullahi’s project,’ I was talking about.

She said, actually, the pictures were not fake, they were real and I took them when I marked my 25th Birthday in Kaduna, at NUT Guest House to be precise.

“However, I don’t know how it got its way to the social media because all those that attended the party were personally invited by me and I went with my own camera and took most of the photographs.

“In any case, we are in a computer era somebody must have taken the pictures with his telephone and posted them on the social media. I thank God I was wearing shorts and not half naked as reported.”

On her future plans, the award-winning actress said she would remain in Kannywood until she gets married and after her marriage would like be either a part time newscaster, a reporter, or columnist with a newspaper.

She maintained that she would also be part of Kannywood for life because Kannywood made her what she is.