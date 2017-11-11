Tonto Dikeh suing Ex-husband

Tonto Dikeh says she is in the process of suing her ex-husband and father of her son, Oladunni Churchill.

The beautiful actress made this revelation during an interview on Ebuka’s Rubbin Minds where she talked about her foundation, the backlash that followed her breakup, domestic violence that enveloped her estranged marriage to Oladunni Churchill and her upcoming projects.

While speaking with Ebuka, she said that she doesn’t regret all of the interviews she gave, saying since it made other victims of domestic violence speak out, she is fine. She also said although she felt the pain of the backlash that followed her interviews, she has decided to move on.

She added that she’s still in the process of suing her ex-husband, saying she won’t disclose the charges. Tonto Dikeh revealed that she is working on an exciting project but isn’t ready to let anyone know about but she revealed that it would be what everyone is waiting for.

Speaking about her foundation, Tonto Dikeh explained that she is presently building a school for the less privileged and victims of all forms of violence. Tonto Dikeh also said she wants to be known as a philanthropist.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the domestic violence saga in Tonto Dikeh’s estranged marriage, lawyer to Tonto Dikeh warned bloggers to reframe from posting the viral video which her ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill released.

According to her lawyers, the video was edited to make Churchill look like the victim.

It would be recalled that Tonto Dikeh was recently honored with a chieftaincy title, Adadioranma 1 of Nollywood.

The Ikwere born actress took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself during the coronation. She, however, didn’t reveal the date or venue of the event.