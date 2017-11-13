Gaidam condoles with Assembly member over wife’s death

By Musa M. Buba

Damaturu

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state has condoled with a member of the state Assembly, Hon. Zanna Ali Machina, over the death of his wife, Hajja Gana, who died at 47.

Hajja Gana passed away in India where she was taken for medical treatment.

Gaidam prayed Allah to grant the deceased eternal bliss in al-jannatul firdausi and to give her husband, children, parents and relations the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor’s Liaison Officer on Religious Affairs, Babagana Mallam Kyari, offered special prayers for the repose of the soul of late Hajja Gana.