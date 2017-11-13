Buhari supporters commend Mustapha’s appointment as SGF

By Baba Yusuf

Abuja

The Grassroots Mobilizers for Buhari (GMB), at the weekend, described the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG) by President Muhammadu Buhari as “well deserved.”

The chairman, national contact mobilisation committee of the group, Hon. Yusuf Musa Ardo, stated this in his congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, saying the gesture by President Buhari will add colour to his administration.

According to Ardo, “Mustapha is a man with track record, a great politician and an icon of democracy, who is capable of managing the affairs of Nigeria as SGF.”

He called on Nigerians to corporate with the present administration in order to enhance the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the nation, especially with the 2018 budget estimates submitted to the National Assembly.

Ardo further commended Buhari for his leadership style, especially the timely submission of the 2018 budget, urging him not to relent in his corruption fight.

The body then urged the president to expand his cabinet to enable the APC members participate more fully, saying in doing that, he should appoint capable hands that would join him to continue with the good work he is doing for the country.