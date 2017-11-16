AMAC clears wastes with 14 tippers in Jikwoyi

By Baba Yusuf

In furtherance of its reinvigorated clean up exercise, the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), in six days, evacuated wastes from a refuse collection point residential area in Jikowyi to the dump site at Karshi, using 14 tippers.

AMAC’s HOD, Environment, Hajiya Maimuna Abubakar, disclosed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen, saying the council officials last week completed the exercise in two days because of the amount of wastes generated in the high densely populated settlement.

Hajiya Abubakar lamented that the work was tedious because of the high accumulation of wastes in the Assemblies of God and community football field waste collection points in the area.

“We did evacuation of wastes from Assemblies of God to the dump site at Karshi, the work was tedious because of the high accumulation of wastes in the collection point.

“The council is a very large one consisting of 12 political wards, and that’s why at times when we are rotating, you work on Kabusa Ward, you finish there, you go to another ward before you go round and by the time you come back you find out that the wastes have accumulated so much,” she explained.

The HOD revealed that, additional tippers would be needed to augment the existing ones, adding that sensitising the residents would be necessary in order to evacuate the wastes to the collection point without scattering them on the road.