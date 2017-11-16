Kuje chair calls for peace as one killed, several properties destroyed in Toto-Gabiya

By Donald Iorchir

Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Danladi Galadima, has called on the people of Toto-Gabiya and Fulani herdsmen to embrace peace and foster unity in the community where they live.

The chairman made this call at the weekend when he visited the community Toto-Gabiya, Kuje Area Council, a boundary with Nasarawa state where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed and one person killed in a clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

Galadima warned against any further attacks as the law will definitely take its course, adding that the council was working hand-in-hand with the security agencies to restore peace and tranquility in the community. He assured his administration’s commitment to foster unity in the area.

Also speaking, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Superintendent of Police (SP) Kareem John, in charge of Rubochi development area, said “Kuje is a volatile area in the FCT because of the agrarian communities as there is scramble for land between the Fulanis and the farmers.”

He said he had only 14 personnel and appealled for more police post in the area to fight crime and other vices, maintaining that the council chairman is always ready to response to crisis and broker peace between the Fulanis and farmers of the community.

Responding, the District Head of Toto-Gabiya, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, attributed the crisis to misunderstanding, saying peaceful co-existence is the only way forward and called on the government to come to their rescue as some of the villagers have ran away in fear of reprisal attacks by the Fulanis.