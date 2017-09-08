2019: I don’t mind being sacked over Atiku – Aisha Alhassan

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan, yesterday said it was wrong for people to attack her over her support for the 2019 presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja yesterday, the minister said she stood by her remarks on the former Vice President.

The minister said she doesn’t care if the President relieves her of the ministerial appointment on her comments over the 2019 polls and her choice of candidate.

“God gives and God takes. That is all and I have said it all in Hausa. You know that there is an end to everything,” she said.

On her relationship with the President, she said: “How will I know? I have not seen the President but I don’t think the President is a naive person.”

The minister had in an interview with the BBC Hausa service aired on Wednesday, disclosed that she would support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2019 even if President Buhari is interested in a second term in office.

The former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Taraba state in 2015 said she would rather resign as minister than to abandon Atiku Abubakar “if he decides to run for Presidential elections in 2019.”

On July 18, the minister also paid courtesy call on the caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, where she called for the adoption gender quota by political parties to support women participation in politics and governance process.

Her visit to the PDP office attracted a lot of criticisms, especially by members and supporters of the governing APC.