El-Rufai appoints Anglican cleric head peace commission

Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Sanir El-Rufai, yesterday announced the appointment of an Anglican cleric, Josiah Idowu-Fearon to head the Kaduna state Peace Commission.

A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan (SSA-Media & Publicity) disclosed that El-Rufai has forwarded the names of four persons to constitute the leadership of the Peace Commission to the state House of Assembly for approval.

“El-Rufai nominated the Most Reverend Josiah Idowu-Fearon as chairman and Priscilla Yachat Ankut as executive vice-chairman/chief executive. Dr. Saleh Bashayi Momale and Hajiya Khadijah Hawaja Gambo are nominated as permanent commissioners.

“ Idowu-Fearon is the Secretary-General of the worldwide Anglican Communion, based in the United Kingdom.

“He is the immediate past Archbishop of the Kaduna Archdiocese of the Anglican Church, and also a former Bishop of Sokoto.

Idowu-Fearon is a household name in peace advocacy and inter-religious harmony in Nigeria. He established the Kaduna Center for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations. He holds degrees in theology, sociology, Arabic and Islamic studies from universities in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Jordan.

“Ankut is an expert in democratic governance, with specific experience in human rights, inclusive political processes, justice sector reform, conflict prevention and peace building.

“Her country experience spans South Africa, Gambia, Rwanda, Malawi and Nigeria where she has supported democratisation processes in various capacities.

“Ankut worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Malawi as the Technical Specialist in Democratic Accountability where she supported the Government of Malawi to develop a robust democratic governance sector strategy as part of its reform agenda.

“In Nigeria, she works with the Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme (NSRP), DFID’s largest peace-building support programme, where she has successfully facilitated dialogue and reconciliation in communities affected by violent conflict across the country. She holds an LL.M from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. She studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“Dr. Momale is a development Geographer at the Centre for Dryland Agriculture, Bayero University, Kano. He holds a doctorate degree in Geography.

“He is a former Executive Director of The Pastoral Resolve, a non-governmental organization working in the areas of pastoralists’ education, conflict management and pastoral resource development in Nigeria.

“Hajiya Gambo is a gender rights activist, social entrepreneur and conflict resolution expert active in Plateau and neighbouring states. She has been involved in several peace initiatives facilitated by the Geneva-based Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD).”