Pupil asks police for help with maths homework

An elementary school student in Ohio, USA reached out to local police for help with her math homework.

Marion Police Department shared screen captures taken by mother Molly Draper after her 10-year-old daughter, Lena, asked the police to assist her with some difficult math problems.

“I’m having trouble with my math homework,” the young girl asked. “Could you help me?”

After sending an automated message informing Draper the mage is not monitored 24/7 the police asked what she needed help with.

“Well I don’t understand (8+29)x15,” Draper responded.

The police Facebook page obliged the young student’s request and attempted to solve the equation.

“Do the numbers in the parenthesis first so in essence it would be 37 x 15,” the officer responded.

Draper had the officer help her with at least one more question before logging off, but after the post was shared to Facebook some commenters noted the officer did not properly follow the order of operations.

“Maybe should have mentioned that History was my favorite subject before answering,” the officer said. “Well, we know now!”

Despite the mistake Draper’s mother was thankful to the officer for helping her daughter get through her the assignment.

“Thank you, Marion, Ohio Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community,” she said.

