Buhari rewards D’Tigress

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday redeemed his promise to reward D’Tigress for winning the 2017 Afrobasket in Mali.

According to Nneka Anibeze, media adviser to Sports Minister Solomon Dalung, each player got N1m while the five coaches got N500,000 each.

Dalung said sport in Nigeria was moving to greater heights through the support of Buhari.

The minister praised the President for his administration’s contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria.

Nigeria Basketball Federation vice-president Babs Ogunade also praised Buhari for redeeming his promise to reward the team.

He said, “Over a period of time, previous administrations have made promises to athletes and failed but with the change mantra, this administration promised to reward the gold winning basketball team and they have fulfilled their promise.”

“Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more. As you are aware, we qualified for the World Cup in Spain next year and we are gearing up for that as well as the Commonwealth Games.

“We ask for the Federal Government’s support ahead of all these assignments, although, we are also looking outward to get sponsorship so that we don’t put everything on the government. We however thank you so much and look forward to seeing that all these come to fruition.”

