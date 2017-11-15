Everton star Morgan Schneiderlin and wife dress in Game of Thrones costumes for birthday bash

Winter appears to have come early in the north for Everton this season, but that has not dampened Morgan Schneiderlin’s love for Game of Thrones.

The Frenchman, who turned 28 last week, celebrated his birthday during the international break with his ‘queen’ Camille at a costume party.

‘Had fun celebrating my 28th with family and friends, thanks everyone for your birthday wishes,’ the midfielder wrote on Instagram.

Schneiderlin refers to his wife as his ‘queen’ in one of the hashtags and also reveals the pair are ‘addicts’ of the medieval fantasy epic.

On the field, however, the £24million January signing from Manchester United finds his current team lying just two points away from the drop zone — a situation which saw Ronald Koeman axed as manager.

Schneiderlin was an omission from the France national squad for their friendlies against Germany and Wales, but he will hope the short lay-off serves him well.

Everton will hope the combative midfielder can hit the ground running on his return and give the side a platform to string some results together and propel them up the league.

It seems the lowly Blues will need a Jon Snow-type hero at Goodison Park this season if they are to change their fortunes and return to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

