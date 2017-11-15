Igbo is Nigeria, Nigeria is Igbo – Buhari

By EgwuAgha Amarachukwu, Abakaliki and Abdullahi M. Gulloma, Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has urged the South-east zone to disregard sensational statements calling for division of Nigeria, declaring that Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo.

He similarly assured people of the region of his administration’s resolve to ensure that roads and other infrastructure in the South-east are given priority attention.

Speaking at the Abakaliki Township Stadium during a state visit to Ebonyi state, the president commended the doggedness and the spirit of an Igbo man whom he said, has always added value to the nation’s development.

“The people of the South-east are known for their ingenuity, industrial and commercial talent. There is no part of Nigeria that you will not find Igbo entrepreneurs, both men and women, contributing to the development of the communities. So I am asking you all not to buy into the senseless propaganda on secession. Igbo is Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo, both are inseparable,” the president said. He urged parents to hold the cultural heritage of the country high while teaching their children positively on the unity of the country and the values, ethics and culture of the society they belong.

“We must, therefore, continue to commit ourselves to the development of Nigeria by sustaining our national unity without compromising our cultural identities, a Nigeria where the aspiration of its people is guaranteed without prejudice to tribe or religion, a Nigerian where we can sleep at night knowing that tomorrow will be better than today.

“The task of nation-building is a continuous one. Our founding fathers from all corners of this country worked together to actualise the creation of one Nigeria. After independence, the same founding fathers worked together to maintain this one Nigeria.

“Yes, they had differences in opinion at times, after all they are only human. And yes, they had moments of weaknesses and doubt, but again no one is perfect. However, one thing they all protected until the end of their lives was having one Nigeria for all Nigerians. Today, Nigeria is 57 years old, Nigeria has gone through many pains but has also achieved significant successes.

“Its citizens are leaders in all aspects of human development but we rarely celebrate these successes more. Some misguided Nigerians will rather channel their energies to propagating negative stories and senseless rumours. Over 68 percent of Nigeria’s population is under 25 years old. They have little knowledge of Nigeria’s journey.

“They were not born during the dark days of the civil war and nation-building afterwards. The task of nation-building is a continuous one, it relies on the successful transition of factual knowledge from one generation to another. This means it is our collective responsibility to ensure we do not betray our founding fathers as we transfer the Nigerian project from one generation to the next.

“As our national anthem says, the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain. So, parents, speak to your children about the importance of their heritage, culture and being open minded. Teachers, teach your students about the history of the nation and how it was a correlation of diversity that brought it to existence. And leaders, we must lead by example, tolerance and acceptance of diversity,” Buhari counselled amidst thunderous ovation from the audience.

On the level of infrastructure development in the zone, the president said: “Today, most grievances expressed by all Nigerians, not only those in the south- east is lack of jobs, poor infrastructure and basic amenities. We are working aggressively to address these. We are building roads, hospitals and schools. We are expanding our power transmission infrastructure while supporting the generation and distribution companies to ensure more power is delivered to our homes. We are developing agricultural programmes that will create more jobs while making Nigeria food secure.

“We recently mobilised the contractor of the Second Niger Bridge back to site. We have also made provisions in the 2018 Budget proposal to ensure that this project is completed as early as possible. We are also upgrading the federal medical centre Umuahia by constructing modern medical diagnostics centre.This will further bring quality and affordable healthcare to the region.

“In the agricultural sector, the states in this region have participated in all federal government agricultural initiatives. For instance, Ebonyi was one of the first state governments signed up for the presidential fertilizer initiative. The programmes have already created thousands of direct and indirect jobs in this fertile part of our country.

Also addressing the Ebonyi leaders of thought and traditional rulers at a meeting in the Government House, Abakiliki, the president commended people of the state for the warm reception accorded him during the state visit.

“My presence here today is a demonstration of our strong belief in the unity of Nigeria. As the most populous country in Africa, with over 300 ethnic groups, our diversity is unique among nations.

“When I met with leaders from the South-east last month in Abuja, they raised several issues of concern, including the state of the roads and infrastructure in the region. I want to assure you that we will deliver on our promises. Our 2018 budget includes many strategic projects for the region in the roads, power, agriculture and other sectors,” he said.

Inaugurating projects

The president had earlier inaugurated the 14.5km Abakiliki-Afikpo federal road constructed by the Ebonyi state government, and commissioned the 700 metre length of the dual flyover over the Trans-Sahara route running from Enugu to Cameroon, and the Senator Offia Nwali flyover, all in the state capital.

The president recalled that he had pledged to fulfill all campaign promises he made to the zone when the leaders visited him in October.

“The leaders raised several concerns on the condition of roads and other infrastructure in the region and I want to assure you that we will deliver on all our promises.

“The 2018 budget captures several strategic projects in the region which include roads, power, agriculture, social services, among other,” he said.

Buhari noted that his visit to Ebonyi was an affirmation of his government’s commitment to achieve a united Nigeria for the benefit of all citizens.

“We are the most populous country in Africa with over 300 ethnic groups as our diversity is unique among nations of the world. I thank the citizens of Ebonyi for their warm reception and hospitality since my arrival which has made me happy to be in the state.

“I also commend the state governor for his numerous infrastructural strides some of which I have commissioned,” he said.

He also performed the foundation-stone laying ceremonies of Ebonyi City Mall, another flyover and road tunnel named after him, and unveiled the statue of Sir Akanu Ibiam, a former governor of the old Eastern region, whom he described “as a great Nigerian, whose notable records of humanitarianism, advocacy of free primary education and rural development, will continue to be an inspiration to all.”

President Buhari commended his host, Governor David Umahi for “his vision and commitment to the development of the state,” and thanked the traditional rulers of the state led by Eze Charles Mkpuna for conferring him with the chieftaincy title of Enyioma 1 of Ebonyi (Trustworthy friend of Ebonyi).

At another event with South-east traditional rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick, the President was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Ochioha Ndigbo (Leader of Igbo people).

Appreciation

In an address presented on behalf of Ebonyi Elders, former governor of the state, Chief Sam Egwu, appealed for more federal presence in the state, particularly the conversion of College of Education Ikwo to a Federal College of Education.

He also called for urgent intervention by the federal government on intra-communal clashes and cross-border disputes in the region.