Blood of Rohingya Muslims flows as world leaders keep mute

Rohingya Muslims are going through the worst as over 400 have been killed allegedly by security forces who are supposed to protect them.

In what could be termed as state supervised killing, Rohingya Muslims were being killed and their bodies burned to the admiration of hypocritical world super powers.

Why are the world leaders silent, why are the Muslim leaders all over the world ignore theirs, what has happen to our brotherly bonds? Th ese are many questions that ring through my minds at the moment.

Despite my hectic schedule of serving Nigeria Pilgrims currently, I have been asking myself serious questions on the fate of |Rohingya Muslims.

Th ese are people that represent less than 10% of the entire population of that country.

An oppressed Muslim minority are being exterminated by Buddhist in Burma, with the supervision of that country security forces.

According to the UN, over 38,000 have fl ed into neighbouring Bangladesh.

Most of Burma’s estimated 1 million Rohingya Muslims live in northern Rakhine state.

Th ey face severe persecution, with the government refusing to recognize them as a legitimate native ethnic minority, leaving them without citizenship and basic rights.

Sham Shu Hoque, 34, crossed the border with 17 family members.

He said he left his village of Ngan Chaung on 25 August after it was attacked by Burmese security forces who shot at the villagers.

He said troops also used rocket-propelled grenades, and helicopters fi red some sort of incendiary device.

Five people were killed in front of his house, he said.

His family survived the attack but was told by the soldiers to leave.

Th ey took a week to reach Bangladesh, hiding in villages along the way, he said.

Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project pressure group, Said: “So far reports—I think quite credible—mention about 130 people including women and children killed.

“Th at happened on Sunday when suddenly security forces cordoned [off ] the whole area, together with Rakhine villagers.

It seems like this has been a major massacre in Rathedaung.

” In order to fl ed from the massacre, some, carrying bundles of clothes, cooking utensils and small solar panels, said they had walked at least three days to get to the border.

Additional Source: NRT/REUTERS