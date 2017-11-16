Delta wins NNPC quiz competition

A student of Federal Government College, Warri, Delta state, Isioma Nelson Ifeanyichukwu, emerged winner of the sixteenth edition of the 2017 Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), National Quiz Completion

Miss. Isioma beat 18 other students from the six geopolitical zones of the country at the finals of the competition staged at the NNPC corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The second position went to Benjamin Chisom Chinueze, of Dority International, Secondary School Aba, Abia State, while Akingbulugbe Oluwatobilo, of Hallmark Secondary School Ondo, Ondo State, emerged third.

The finale of the quiz witnessed an array of brilliant minds in the field of mathematics, chemistry and NNPC general knowledge.

The corporation will be providing a one-off educational grant of N100, 000 each for all state winners of the competition to help defray the costs of their tertiary education.

While the overall winner of the competition will get a scholarship award of N300, 000 grants per session throughout the duration of its tertiary education, the 2nd and 3rd placed winners will receive a scholarship award of N250,000 and N200,000 respectively per session for the duration of their tertiary education.

