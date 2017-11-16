Marriott, Landmark sign pact to build 260-room hotel in Lagos

Stories by Benjamin Umuteme

Abuja

Marriott International and Landmark Africa Group have announced the signing of Renaissance Lagos Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments.

Slated to open in 2020, the hotels will be located within the Landmark Village precinct, a premier mixed-use, business, leisure and lifestyle development along the Atlantic Ocean waterfront in Victoria Island, the central business district of Lagos.

President and Managing Director Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, Alex Kyriakidis “We are excited to partner with the Landmark Africa Group on this project. With the rapid pace of urbanization more and more guests are looking for the value, the convenience and the vitality that mixed-use provides.

The Renaissance Lagos Hotel and Marriott Executive Apartments will be a significant addition to our strong Nigeria portfolio. There is a growing need for high caliber short and extended stay lodging in Nigeria and we believe the two hotels together will help bridge this gap.”

The 25 floor hotel will feature the 216 room full service Renaissance Lagos Hotel and 44 room Marriott Executive Apartment offering extended stay apartments with space, ambience and the privacy of residential living.

It will offer a wide range of amenities, including local and international restaurants, spa facilities, a fitness center, and an infinity pool with access to a 100-meter-long boardwalk overlooking a vibrant beach club offering exciting watersports.

“Marriott International is synonymous with quality and unique lifestyle experiences globally, which we, at the Landmark Africa Group continuously strive to align ourselves with. We look forward to bringing Marriott’s hospitality and passion for excellence to the Landmark Village setting a new benchmark for mixed-use developments in the region,” said Paul Onwuanibe, Chief Executive Officer, Landmark.

Designed to be the first Lagos equivalent of the Rockefeller Centre in New York, Canary Wharf in London, Rosebank in Johannesburg and Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, the Landmark Village features office spaces, luxury apartments, high end retail as well as international restaurants. It is rapidly emerging as a leading mixed-use development on the West African Coastline.