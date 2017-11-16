NISEPA urges youth empowerment

By Donald Iorchir

Diko Youth Development Association (DYDA) has taken delivery of a sewing machine from one of its own engineer, Lucky Barau, General Manager, Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA) as an earlier promise made to the association to boost their skill acquisition of the youth in the community.

Represented by his personal assistant, Illiya Bmashe, Barau said the donation of machine was to empower the youth and to make them self reliant.

He prayed that the machine would go a long way to achieve it purpose.

President of DYDA, Nimrod Koce, commended the efforts of the donor, and called on other well-meaning people to emulate the gesture.

He called on the beneficiary to make adequate use of it and also empower other youth willing to learn the tread.

The beneficiary, Joyce Yusuf, expressed appreciation to the donor, stating that, being a member of the association has brought favour to her and promised to do everything in her power to transfer knowledge to other willing youths in the community.