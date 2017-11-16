Communal clash: Normalcy returns to Kwara communities

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Peace has returned to neighbouring Osi and Etan communities in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state after a violent communal clash at the weekend.

This development followed a peace meeting between the two communities at the palace of Olosi of Osi during the week to find amicable resolution to the crisis and forestall future reoccurrence.

Blueprint recalled that four persons were reportedly injured and properties destroyed during the crisis which was allegedly caused by a misunderstanding between indigenes of the two neighbouring communities.

It was gathered that movement between the two communities had resumed, while the people who had ran away from the areas had returned to their various homes.

Also a team of law enforcement agents deployed to the area during the crisis had also been withdrawn.

Speaking on the situation yesterday, the Olosi of Osi town, Oba Saliu Adasofegbe, said that a peace meeting between the two communities was held in his palace at Osi.

He commended efforts of the law enforcement agencies in the state at nipping the crisis in the bud.