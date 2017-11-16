Borno professionals seek open investigation of Maina

By Ene Osang

Abuja

The Borno young professionals have called for an open investigation of the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The group, who made the call at a news conference in Abuja, yesterday, said an open investigation of Maina would enable Nigerians know the truth of the matter.

Coordinator of the group, Mshelia Suleiman, who spoke on behalf of other members, said Maina has done so much for Nigeria in terms of pension restructuring and recovery of looted public funds.

“About a month ago, the air wave of the country was characterised by the news of Mr Maina being reinstated and disengaged by the federal government without any recourse to the looted pension funds recovered by Maina’s pension reform committee.

“It is a sad moment for us the entire people of Borno that a country with the image of anti corruption could still behave like that of the celebrated corrupt era without informing Nigerians and the world, the bold steps taken to curb corruption through the PRTT headed by our son, Abdulrasheed Maina,” he said.

He said it is disheartening to hear that, after the recovery of N1.6trillio by Maina and his committee, the same EFCC would now be accusing Maina of mismanaging N2.1billion, which was not given to him and his committee but was paid directly to contractors and government officials.

“We must let the world know that, the various allegations by the EFCC against the person of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdulallihi Maina is a calculated campaign not only against his person but the entire Borno young professionals,” he said.