Kebbi releases 29 prison inmates

By Kabiru Dogon Daji

Birnin Kebbi

Twenty-nine prisoners were yesterday released while 15 were unconditionally released on bail by the Chief Judge of Kebbi state, Justice Asabe Karatu, at the Illela Yari old prison in Birnin kebbi metropolis.

The chief judge, who conducted the exercise, expressed dismay over the laxity of investigating police officers (IPOs) in not revisiting the cases of those sent on remand, adding, “This is an offence and unconstitutional for anybody to keep people in prison custody without being charged to court.”

She said, henceforth, nobody should be kept in prison on remand for more than two weeks without trial. Similarly, she directed that all cases from zonal areas should be entertained in such respective places.

Karatu further noted that all the prisons in the state were congested due to delay in trial of cases warning that, that would no longer be condoned.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his release, a young man Abu Bulet Tilli from Danko/Wasagu local government area thanked the Chief Judge for granting him amnesty and promised to be of good behaviour for the rest of his life.

The chief Judge is scheduled to pay visit to other prisons in the state to extend similar gesture.