$43.4m: I’ve not been paid my 5% commission – Whistle-blower

Contrary to claims made by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu on Thursday in Vienna, Austria that the whistle-blower, who led to the recovering $43.4m stashed in an apartment in Ikoyi has been paid his 5% commission, the whistle-blower, yesterday told Nigerian Tribune that he has not been paid.

The whistle-blower through his counsel, Yakubu Galadima, lamented that the Commission “has in fact abandoned him”, reneging on their earlier promise to provide him with security.

“The EFCC does not even know the whereabouts of my client. He is presently living from hand to mouth having been abandoned by the commission.

“We have written to the President and even to Magu and we are yet to get any form of response. I even sent Magu an SMS this morning debunking the allegation that my client has been paid, I but as I speak, I am yet to get a response from him,” Galadima said.

In a letter made available to Saturday Tribune written to the Office of the President, on the 24th of July 2017, Galadima reminded the President of the promise to pay the whistle-blower his five per cent commission.

The letter titled: “Request for Payment of Reward/Commission due to Whistle-blower who facilitated the recovery of sums of monies at No 7b Osborne Towers Ikoyi Lagos”, was received and duly stamped by the office of the President.

Galadima lamented that his client came to him in confidence insisting that the said sum was discreetly warehoused and concealed in the apartment.

“My client provided useful information which led to the recovery of the $43.4m on Wednesday, 12th of April 2017.

“I facilitated a meeting with the EFCC through one Ahmed Ghali and the money was eventually recovered based on the information my client provided.

“We had a meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, where we were reassured that my client would get his commission. but up till now, my client is yet to get anything from EFCC.

“We were shocked by the news making the rounds that he has been paid. This young man is yet to receive anything from the EFCC, ” Galadima lamented.