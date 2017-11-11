FG commends UN, Italy for taking legal action Nigerians killers

By Binta Shama

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commended the Italian government for the arraignment of two men, Mohamed Al Bouzid and Al Mabrouc Harar, suspected to be responsible for the death of 26 Nigerian women during a failed attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

In the same vein, it appreciated the efforts of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in dispatching some of its officials to examine the bodies of the 26 women.

According to the Italian spokesman of the UNHCR, Marco Rotunno “It’s very rare to find a woman who hasn’t been abused, only in exceptional cases, may be when they are travelling with their husband”.

Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mrs. Oti Ovrawah, made the commendation while reacting to media reports of the unfortunate death of 26 Nigerian women on the Italian coast city of Salerno.

She further urged the Italian government and UNHCR to ensure that the two suspects are diligently prosecuted in accordance with the law, saying Article 3 of the universal declaration of human rights provides “that everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of persons”.

The Acting Head of the Commission is also using the opportunity to urge the Federal Government to strengthen its collaboration with the Italian government and other relevant international bodies to ensure that justice prevails.

She called on the international community to double their efforts on the ongoing global compact on migration which is meant to address challenges associated with illegal migration and trafficking.