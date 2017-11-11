2 die as APC, PDP supporters clash in Bayelsa

By Joy Emmanuel

Heavy gun shots rent the air Thursday night in Twon Brass, the headquarters of Brass local government Area of Bayelsa state where two persons were severely injured in a clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area.

The clash, according to sources, occurred between APC and PDP supporters at about 7.30pm, who loyalists to the member representing Brass Constituency of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Isreal Sonny Igoli and the new caretaker Chairman, Victor Isaiah.

Many of the warring sides freely engaged in bloody clash with dangerous weapons consisting of guns and cutlasses, a situation which provoked the local government council authorities to declare curfew in the area.

The decision did not go down well with the supporters of the APC, who perceived the decision as a deliberate attempt to frustrate the planned Christian Praise and worship carnival being organised and sponsored by Hon. Sunny-Igoli.

Some other APC supporters claimed the decision was a deliberate attempts to whittle down the power and influence of the APC and that of the former Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, in Brass.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Asimin Butswa, said the Command had deployed armed policemen to the area to control anger and restore law and order.

Butswat also confirmed that an emergency meeting between Hon. Sunny-Igoli and Hon. Victor Isiah was summoned by the Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba.

According to Butswat, “the meeting was fruitful and all parties agreed to go and discuss with their supporters in Brass LGA”.