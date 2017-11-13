AFCON qualifier: NFF seek postponement of Seycheles’ clash

By Ikenna Okonkwo

In Constantine, Algeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will this Thursday seek postponement of another round of 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier match against Seycheles scheduled for March next year.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick who disclosed this to Blueprint Sports in Constantine before Super Eagles departed Algeria to face Argentina in a friendly match, maintained that should the AFCON Game continue, the target of the federation to give World Cup-bound senior Men National team would be punctured.

President Pinnick explained that no fewer than six quality test matches have been pencilled down for Gernot Rohr-led team before 2018 mundial gets underway in Russia.

The NFF Boss said he would officially make an official proposal for the postponement of Seycheles’ encounter when Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee meets later this week in Morocco.

According to Pinnick who is also the President AFCON organising committee for CAF; “We want to give our team quality preparation before the World Cup. I have already spoken to CAF President who asked me to table the postponement request proposal officially to the executive committee.

“Already, we have discussed this extensively among NFF board. What we are doing now is a clear departure from what has been in past. We want this team to make desired impact at the World Cup not just to participate.

The NFF Supremo confirmed exclusive report by Blueprint at the weekend concerning ongoing discussion with Super Eagles on how they would receive their bonus and allowances before, during and after the tournament.