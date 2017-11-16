Anambra guber: Buhari begs voters to support APC

By Patrick Andrew, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has begged Anambra electorate not only to turn out enmase on Saturday to exercise their constitutional franchise, but to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye as next governor of the state.

President Buhari gave the charge in Awka while speaking at the grand finale of the party’s campaign in Awka, the state capital, stressing that the APC government would further strengthen the state’s economy, ensures security and generate jobs for the people.

Buhari, who was in Anambra to rally support for the APC candidate, used the occasion to reiterate his resolve to invest heavily on infrastructure in the South East region as captured in the 2018 budget presented to the National Assembly.

“We have not lost sight of our campaign promises of security because without security there can be no development. Also we have addressed the issue of economy. We prayed hard and God answered our prayers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command says it would enforce restriction on human and vehicular movements especially in parts of Asaba, the state capital, during the governorship election in Anambra State on Saturday.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Zana Ibrahim, who announced the directive yesterday in Asaba, movements particularly through the Niger Bridge would be restricted with effect from 12 midnight on Friday, November 17, 2017 until after the election on Saturday, saying the measure was to forestall any breach of security in the contiguous cities.

Asaba and Onitsha are border towns of the two states separated by River Niger and the Niger Bridge as the main connecting route between them and practically all South-eastern states of Nigeria.