Yobe teaching hospital commences dialysis, e-medical record

The newly established multi-billion naira Yobe State University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH) has commenced dialysis of kidney patients and also gone on e-medical record.

This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Baba Waru Goni, while answering questions from Blueprint in his office.

“Yobe is one of the states in the country with the highest cases of kidney and with the procurement of the dialysis machines at the teaching hospital, it will, in no small measure, help the patients to get medication at their door step.

“Also, the Gaidam administration had set up a high powered committee comprising of state, federal and research institutes to get into the root of the kidney disease that is affecting the people of the state”, he said.

On the newly installed equipment, the CMD said, “the hospital has state-of-the-art machines for screening of breast cancer, digital x-ray machines and machines that scan human heart among others”.

“Governor Gaidam had came up with vision which is as far as health care is concern, it is unprecedented in the annals of Yobe state, no government in the past has ever turn around the health care industry and other sectors as he did, as I am speaking to you, the Yobe teaching hospital can robe shoulder with any other tertiary health institution in the country in terms of equipment, and infrastructure that is why we have started receiving referrals from some hospitals across the north”.

Blueprint also gathered that, the teaching hospital had commenced e-medical record. “Our hospital has now gone paperless, that’s all medical e-record registrations are done paperless, no more carrying of folders, patients information are recorded online and sent to consultants or doctors, he said.

It is on record too that the state government had in December 2016 and April 2017 recruited about 380 health personnel but there are still hiccups of manpower in some of the departments and those to be employed are afraid of coming to the state as result of the insurgency despite the return of peace.