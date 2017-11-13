Yobe College dismisses victims of exam malpractice

By Musa M. Buba

Damaturu

The Rector, College of Administrative and Business Studies (CABS), Potiskum, Yobe state, Musa Auta, has expelled 16 students of the institution caught in exam malpractices, saying no amount of threat would make the institution to reverse its action on the students caught cheating by invigilators during the first semester examination.

“We will not pardon them; we won’t go against the ethics of the examination committee of the College,” he said.

Auta disclosed this to newsmen in an interview while reacting to a petition written by the sacked victims of cheating.

He explained that the expulsion followed recommendation of a five-man committee set up by the academic board of the college.

According to him, the committee found two cases of impersonation, 15 students caught copying from the exhibit material.

“10 out of the 17 victims appeared before the committee and admitted being guilty. Those who feel they are not comfortable with the action are free to go to court,” he said.

Auta warned that his administration would no longer tolerate examination malpractice and cheating, saying “I took oath to be fair and honest to all irrespective of any inclination in the discharge of my responsibilities, even if my wife or son was caught cheating during examination, disciplinary action would be taken against him or her.”