Workers caution NASS over plan to scrap housing loan board

Workers, under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), have cautioned the National Assembly over its plan to scrap the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB), describing it as most unpatriotic.

According to a statement issued recently, ASCSN National President, Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, and the Secretary-General, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, lamented that instead of concentrating on making laws that would alleviate the suffering of the citizens, the National Assembly was bent on enacting a law to abolish the board in order to inflict maximum pain on public servants.

“The ill-advised Bill which has gone through Second Reading in the Federal House of representatives if allowed to be passed into law, will certainly inflict maximum damage, pain, and sorrow on hapless public servants who have devoted their entire working lives serving their fatherland,” the association stated.

It emphasised that Decree № 6 of 1974 now Act that established the Board charged it with four core mandates of providing loan facilities for public servants to build a residential house in Nigeria for use of the applicant or his family; purchase a parcel of land in Nigeria in which such residential house is to be built; purchase a residential house in Nigeria for use of the applicant or his family; and for improving or extending a residential house owned by the applicant and to which he has a valid and good title acceptable to the Board.

“It is on record that the Board has, since its inception, granted loan facilities to about 22,989 public officers to buy land, build or purchase houses and renovate same.

“Eminent public officers that have benefited from the scheme include the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alison Ayida Akere, Longe Gray Adetokunbo Eromoso, Osinowo Olusegun, Onagoruwa Micheal Alaba, Balewa Balarabe Abubakar.

Others are Duba Garba, David West Howard Fynn, Falae Samuel Oluyemi, Vatsa Mamman Jiya, Bali Domkat Hah, Dongoyaro Joshua Nimyel, Madaki Yohanna, Ayinla Jubrila Olukayode, Akhigbe Ohai Michael, Etim Ekpen young Edet, etc.

“These notable Nigerians would not have been opportune to collect loans to build their maiden houses if the FGSHLB was not in existence,” the workers argued.

