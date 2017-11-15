Why we are on strike – ASUP

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said the union decided to down tools to save the system from collapsing.

President of ASUP, Comrade Usman Dutse told Blueprint that it is sad the same issues which made the union to go on strike three years ago have not been address.

“You will recall that in 2014, our union was forced to embark on an industrial action that lasted for eleven months, which was suspended as a result of pleas and entreaties from well meaning Nigerians and some government agencies and in the interest of the over three million Nigerian youths in polytechnics across the country.

“Recall also, that in February this year, our union had called out members for a one–week warning action which later culminated in a 21–day ultimatum to government after our 89th NEC meeting in October to address the most critical points raised by our union.

“These points are in pursuit of the historical and legal responsibility of our sector to drive technological growth and Nigeria’s industrialisation bid.

“Our union is therefore constrained to lament again that our sector is on the verge of collapse and needs all the emergency attention it urgently deserves. Until now, it should be noted that the issues raised here today have been there since 2014 and none of these issues has since 2014 been concretely resolved to improve the sector.

“We wish to remind governments at all levels and indeed all Nigerians that we cannot continue to be complacent in the face of imminent and seemly strategic annihilation of a sector that feeds and caters for millions of youths and families.”

He said if well harnessed, the sector will boost Nigeria’s technological know-how, improve ICT, create millions of employment opportunities and raise the level of both theoretical and practical technological literacy.

The ASUP boss listed the issue on contention as non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report, non-passage of the Amendment Bill of the Polytechnics Act, sorry state of state-government owned institutions and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.

