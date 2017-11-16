‘Vehicle scam’: Edo Assembly extends ex-Speaker’s suspension

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

Edo state House of Assembly has extended for three months, the suspension slammed on its former embattled speaker, Hon. Elizabeth Ativie.

The punitive measure followed the consideration of interim report submitted by the House committee setup to investigate the misdemeanour of the erstwhile speaker.

The committee head and deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Victor Edoror, said they met and invited Ativie to appear before the committee to defend herself ,which according to him, she deliberately ignored.

Besides, he said Ativie also refused to honour the invitation of the police, adding that the her action had subjected the House to public ridicule.

Responding, Speaker Kabiru Adjotu said “lawmakers should be seen to protect the law which they make.”

Ativie, the only female legislator at the 24-member parliament, emerged speaker on May 3, 2016 and later served as deputy three months later.

She was however impeached on August 14, 2017 alongside the Speaker, Justin Okoroboh, and handed suspension over alleged misconduct.