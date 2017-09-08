US-Nigeria Trade Council gets board chairperson

US-Nigeria Trade Council has announced a new Chairperson to provide leadership and overall guidance and direction in the programs, policy and strategic efforts to improve the trade traffic between the US and Nigeria.

A statement issued by the council’s Director, Marketing & Communication, Sennami Goziem, in Abuja, said the Council also welcomed new members to its Advisory Board.

Goziem said: “We are grateful for the time and dedication of all our board members, and you will be sure to see them at upcoming US-Nigeria Trade Council programs and events. The board that we have is truly exemplary in their individual and combined extensive expertise in business, commerce, academics, government and international relations.

“Iyalode Alaba Lawson, has accepted to serve as the chairperson of the Advisory Board of the US-Nigeria Trade Council, USA. Mrs Lawson is a Nigerian business magnate, entrepreneur and academia. She’s the proprietor of Lawson Group of Schools and chairman of Abestone Microfinance Bank.”

The statement further disclosed that, Mrs. Lawson was the Chairman Board of Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Ogun State (MAPOLY), Fellow Institute of Directors (IoD), Justice of Peace (JP) and Council Member – Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC).

“We are excited to have her as a mentor, Advocate, Chair and supporter of the US- Nigeria Trade Council. She currently serves as the first female president of NACCIMA. Iyalode Lawson would be attending the upcoming US-Nigeria Agribusiness (Non-Oil) Investment Summit & Expo, November 16-18, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and will be leading the delegation from NACCIMA to the summit.

“The US-Nigeria Trade Council’s core agenda is built around three interdependent themes: Establishment of linkages, policy input and advocacy to increase bilateral trade and investment between US and Nigeria; Interchange with the American Business community on the resources that abound in Nigeria, generating Trade, Tourism and Foreign investment in Nigeria; promote internationalisation of Nigerian businesses, products and services to the US marketplace.”